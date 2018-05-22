Sr. Cards open 2018 regular season with win over Woodslee Jr.

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team opened their 2018 Essex County Senior League schedule in a positive way last Wednesday night.

The Cardinals hosted the Woodslee Orioles junior team at the Libro Centre and came away with an 8-2 victory.

Amherstburg took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and doubled that lead with two more in the fourth inning. After Woodslee cut the lead to 4-2 in their half of the fifth, the Cardinals broke it open in the bottom of that inning with three runs of their own and added one more in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the victory.

“It was a slow start to the game,” said Cardinals’ first baseman Mac Ouellette. “Our sticks picked up near the middle of the game.”

The Cardinals received solid pitching performances from Tristan Bouchat and Mitch Lepine, Ouellette pointed out. Bouchat pitched the first six innings while Lepine finished things up in the top of the seventh inning.

“We kind of feed off of our pitching,” said Ouellette, who added they have depth in the pitching position this season.

Many of players from last year’s senior Cardinals team have returned this year and Ouellette added they are hoping for better results.

“We’re looking to improve from last year,” he said.

Amherstburg has a pair of home games this week as they host Tecumseh 18U Wednesday night at the Libro Centre at 7:30 p.m. and the Woodslee Sr. team Sunday at 7 p.m.