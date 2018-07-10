Sr. Cards now 7-5 on Essex County Senior League season

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team now has seven wins and five losses on the 2018 Essex County Senior League season after a win and a loss last week.

The most recent game was Sunday afternoon at the Libro Centre, a 4-0 loss to the Woodslee Orioles senior team. Woodslee scored one run in the first inning and three more in the second while Amherstburg could only muster one hit on the afternoon, a fourth inning single by Matt Bassingthwaighte. The Cardinals did draw several walks but couldn’t push any of their base runners across the plate.

“Their pitching really shut us down,” said second baseman Nick Price. “Our defense wasn’t bad. When you only get one hit, you can’t expect to win.”

Price said the Cardinals’ pitching was solid, with starter Josh Sikich going six innings while Mitch Lepine pitched the seventh.

“They had a couple of good innings. We just couldn’t hit their pitching today,” said Price.

Price added that “you get a few of those games” during the season but they will try to put it behind them as quickly as possible.

Their previous game was a 9-1 win over the Tecumseh 35+ last Monday night. The game was played on the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at The Corner Ballpark, which is located at the former Tiger Stadium site in Detroit.

“That was a pretty great experience with all the history that’s there,” said Price. “It was pretty neat to step on to that field.”

Price joked that “I hope didn’t use all of our runs in that game.”

The next game for the senior Cardinals is Wednesday night at home against Harrow starting at 7:30 p.m. They follow that up with a 7 p.m. game Friday in Woodslee versus the Woodslee 35+ team.