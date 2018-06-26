Sr. Cards now 5-4 after recent Essex County Senior League action

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team won one and lost two in recent game action.

The Sr. Cardinals lone game last week was in Woodslee, where they battled the Woodslee Orioles junior team. The game was a high scoring affair that saw the Orioles defeat the Cardinals 11-10.

The Cardinals, who now have five wins and four losses on the 2018 season, lost 10-1 to Essex June 16 at the Libro Centre. It was a make-up game from a previous rain-out but it turned out to be an off-night for the Cardinals, who made several errors that only compounded their problems.

After Essex built a 5-0 lead in the second inning, the Cardinals scored their only run in the bottom of that inning thanks to an RBI infield hit by Nick Price.

Essex would score three more in the fourth and two more in the sixth and kept Amherstburg off the scoreboard, though the Cardinals would load the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I don’t think we can make excuses for that game,” said Price, who had three hits on the night. “We need to throw that one under the carpet and forget about it. I think we’ll have a better effort on Tuesday.”

The Cardinals were missing some players against Essex but Price said that was no excuse, noting their numerous errors.

“It wasn’t our day,” he said.

While Price had a good game personally, the overall result put a damper his own effort.

“Any time you personally have a good game, it’s a good feeling,” he said. “We still lost the game so that overshadows anything personally.”

The Cardinals played the Tecumseh Sr. team June 13 and came out with an 8-7 victory. Amherstburg squandered a 5-1 lead and trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. Matt Bassingthwaighte had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and after Price’s infield hit scored the tying run in the seventh, Bassingthwaighte walked with the bases loaded to push home the winning run a few batters later.

“It had its ups and downs,” starting pitcher Mac Ouellette said of the Tecumseh game. “We pulled out the win.”

Ouellette said they have to play complete games, saying they often play well for several innings in a game then get complacent at points.

The Cardinals’ next game is tonight (Wednesday) at the Libro Centre against the Harrow senior team. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Amherstburg and the Tecumseh 35+ team are scheduled to play Monday evening on the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at the Corner Ballpark in Detroit. The Corner Ballpark is located on the former Tiger Stadium site.