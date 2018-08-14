Sr. Cards lose a pair of weekend games

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team dropped a pair of weekend games but were plagued again by a depleted roster for both.

The Cardinals were missing several regular players for both games, particularly Saturday night when coach Dennis Ouellette had to play right field for an inning until another player showed up. Fill-in players suited up for the Cardinals, some of whom have been playing softball in recent seasons.

The most recent game was an 8-2 loss Sunday afternoon in Tecumseh to their senior team. The Thunder scored four in an error-filled first inning, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth while the Cardinals managed two runs in the top of the seventh thanks to a Carl Guthrie RBI single and a Josh Slaney sacrifice fly.

“We lost but I’m disappointed with the way we played,” said Ouellette. “Cole (Lepine) pitched great. We have a good player possible for next year (Guthrie).”

Ouellette said the absent players would have made a difference, as the Cardinals had to use players in different positions and that caused some errors and defensive plays that wouldn’t usually happen.

“There were a lot of balls that fell that wouldn’t usually fall,” said Ouellette.

Ouellette said he is still excited about this year’s team, stating no shows at this time of year is normal as players have other commitments.

“Once we get everyone back, we’ll be playing like we did at the beginning of the year,” said Ouellette.

The Cardinals were in action Saturday night against the Tecumseh 35+ team and lost 7-1. Amherstburg’s lone run came in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Austin Price. Mac Ouellette said Saturday they were short staffed but noted they still didn’t play well enough.

“The name of the game is hitting the ball and we didn’t hit the ball,” he said.

The Saturday night game did not count in the Essex County Senior League standings.

The senior Cardinals (9-10) are in Essex Wednesday night for an 8:30 p.m. game and face the Woodslee Sr. team in Woodslee Sunday at 1 p.m.