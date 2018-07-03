Sr. Cards in action twice last week

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior team was in action twice over the past week.

In their first game of the week, the Sr. Cardinals knocked off the Harrow Blues senior team 8-6 at the Libro Centre.

The Cardinals appeared to be in fine shape early, taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning with the big blow being a Brendan Seguin two-run double. However, the home team wouldn’t score in the next four innings, which allowed Harrow to take the lead after the Blues scored two in the third inning and three more in the sixth.

However, the Cardinals would tack on four more runs in their half of the sixth inning to pull ahead 8-5. Harrow added one more run in the seventh, but Amherstburg held on for the victory.

Catcher Matt Bassingthwaighte had two RBI’s in the game and said they got a lead early but weren’t able to score in the middle portion of the game. When Harrow fought back and took the lead, “it gave us the motivation to get our heads back in the game.”

Bassingthwaighte said this year has been a struggle for him.

“I’m glad to finally get out of my slump with a couple of hits tonight,” he said after last Wednesday’s game.

The Cardinals have been “hit and miss” this season, he added, with some games seeing them play well and other games have numerous errors.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster this year,” he said.

With the win, Amherstburg improved to 6-4 on the 2018 Essex County Senior League season.

The Cardinals were in Detroit Monday night for a game against the Tecumseh 35+ team. It was scheduled to be at the Willie Horton Field of Dreams at the Corner Ballpark, located on the former Tiger Stadium site. No result was available as of press time.

The lone game on the schedule for the senior Cardinals this week is Sunday at home against the Woodslee senior team. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.