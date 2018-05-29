Sr. Cards improve to 3-0 after beating Woodslee Sr. team

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team is 3-0 on the season after picking up a win over the Woodslee Orioles senior team Sunday night.

The Cardinals downed the Orioles 4-1 at the Libro Centre with three of their runs coming in the top of the first inning. After two runs scored on a Woodslee throwing error, Brad Lepine’s RBI single cashed in the third run. Amherstburg had a chance to expand the lead in the third but couldn’t, as they left the bases loaded.

The game stayed 3-0 until the sixth inning when Woodslee scored their lone run without having to get a hit. Two errors sandwiched a walk and a hit batter and that pushed a run across home plate. Amherstburg answered back in their half of the inning. Josh Slaney doubled and would score two batters later after a sacrifice bunt and a force out.

Josh Sikich, Mitch Lepine and Zack O’Donnell shared pitching duties for the Cardinals.

Nick Price said they got strong pitching early and that helped the Cardinals Sunday night.

“We kept their hits down,” said Price.

The defense was solid, he added, though noted there were “hiccups” in the sixth inning.

“We managed to recover,” said Price. “Zack came in and shut them down. That’s all you can ask for for his first outing.”

Price said the good start is due to playing as a team, getting hits and keeping the errors down.

“We’d like to keep the momentum going,” he said.

The Sr. Cardinals play at home Wednesday night against Essex starting at 7:30 p.m. They play their first two road games this Sunday in Harrow starting at 1 p.m.