Sr. Cards go 1-2 at Labour Day OBA tournament

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals hit the road Labour Day weekend for their OBA tournament but didn’t come home with the result they wanted.

The Sr. Cardinals went 1-2 in the tournament, played in Port Lambton. The second loss knocked them out of the tournament.

Things started well for Amherstburg, as the Cardinals defeated Clearview 8-1 in the first game, getting 11 hits in the process.

In the second game, the Cardinals lost to Bolton 6-3.

“That’s a game we felt we were a better team,” said Cardinals infielder Nick Price. “We just couldn’t hit.”

In their third game, Amherstburg played Harrow.

“They beat us 6-4, said Price. “We had an hour rain delay going into the seventh inning. We scored three runs in the top of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback.”

Despite the OBA tournament being over, the season is not for the Sr. Cardinals as the Essex County Senior League (ECSL) playoff tournament is later this month. The Cardinals host Harrow Sept. 21 at the Libro Centre at 7 p.m. for their first playoff game.

The bulk of the ECSL playoff tournament will be in Amherstburg this year, with the championship to be decided at the Libro Centre Sept. 23. Tecumseh is scheduled to have a home game Sept. 21 and there will be two games in Harrow Sept. 22 but the remainder of the games are slated for the Libro Centre’s premier diamond.