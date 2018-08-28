Sr. Cards finish regular season, now await OBA’s and league playoffs

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals have finished the Essex County Senior League baseball season and are now focusing on the upcoming OBA tournament and playoffs.

The Cardinals finished the regular season at the .500 mark with an 11-11 record after defeating the Essex Yellow Jackets 8-6 last Thursday night in Essex. Amherstburg got off to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Mac Ouellette’s RBI single drove home Nick Price.

Essex took a 4-1 lead in the third inning with four runs of their own but Amherstburg clawed back with one in the top of the fourth on a Josh Slaney RBI single and three more in the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI double from Cole Lepine, Brad Lepine scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly from Slaney.

Essex regained the lead – this time at 6-5 – with two in their half of the fifth inning. However, Amherstburg would score the final three runs of the game. Brady Levack scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth while Josh Sikich’s two-run single in the seventh put the Cardinals in the lead to stay.

“It was a really big win for us,” said Brad Lepine. “It was back-and-forth. We hit the ball well.”

Lepine called it “a really big team win” and stated it put them in third place in the league standings and a home playoff game against the Harrow Blues.

“We got good pitching and we put the bat on the ball well,” he said. “It was awesome.”

As the team prepares for the OBA tournament in Port Lambton on Labour Day weekend, he added that they have to minimize their errors, keep hitting the ball and continue to pitch well.

The Essex County Senior League playoffs start Sept. 21. The Cardinals and Blues will play that night at the Libro Centre with the bulk of the playoff tournament to be there as well that same weekend.