Sr. Cards defeat Essex in their only game of the week

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team improved to 9-6 on the Essex County Senior League thanks to a big inning last week.

The Cardinals played the Essex senior team last Wednesday night at the Libro Centre and came away with an 11-4 victory. The Cardinals led 1-0 after the first inning but Essex would overtake them and carry a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.

However, the Cardinals would erupt for nine runs in their half of the fifth with a stream of hard hit balls finding the outfield and driving home baserunners.

Amherstburg scored one more in the sixth inning. Essex would add a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and final inning, but it wasn’t enough and the Cardinals picked up the win.

Starting pitcher Mitch Lepine lasted into the seventh inning and struck out eight Essex batters during his time on the mound.

“I was feeling really good,” Lepine said after the game. “I was hitting the (strike) zone which sometimes is a problem for me. I was getting strikes and letting the defense do their thing.”

The Cardinals were a bit “slow with the bats” at first but Lepine noted they were able to get them going with the big inning, an inning he found “very, very helpful” as the starting pitcher.

“It was a good win,” said Lepine. “Any win can get you going. Every win helps.”

The senior Cardinals have one more home game left during the regular season, and that comes Wednesday night at the Libro Centre against the Tecumseh Sr. team.

After that, the Cardinals are the visiting team for six straight games to close out the 2018 Essex County Senior League regular season. Lepine said road games often result in them having to change their approach and try to get some early runs.

Wednesday night’s game at the Libro Centre versus Tecumseh starts at 7:30 p.m.