Sr. Cards beat Harrow, lose to Woodslee 35+ team

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team won on their home field last week but lost on the road.

The Cardinals hosted the Harrow Blues last Wednesday night at the Libro Centre and came away with a 12-7 victory. The Cardinals looked to have things in hand early, as they built a 10-0 lead after three innings.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Cardinals scored three runs with the big hit being a two-run single by Nick Price. Amherstburg scored seven more in the third inning, five of which came as a direct result of Harrow errors.

Harrow would attempt a comeback, scoring five runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to cut the Amherstburg lead to 10-7 but the Cardinals scored two more in the sixth to pull away for the victory.

Price said when the opposing pitchers throw hard, the Cardinals tend to hit better. He said when Harrow took out their starting pitcher and brought in a reliever, they needed to see him once before being able to connect off of him.

“Once we saw him a second time, we started to hit off of him,” he said.

Price noted that the Blues were able to seize some momentum during the middle innings.

“We went into a lull,” said Price. “We ended up letting them back into the game but we closed it out.”

The Cardinals were in Woodslee Friday night for a game against the Woodslee Orioles 35+ team. It wasn’t a good night for the Amherstburg team, as they were defeated 13-1. That loss dropped the Cardinals to 8-6 on the Essex County Senior League baseball season.

The senior Cardinals have one game this week, a home game against the Essex Sr. team Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. Their final home game of the 2018 regular season is July 25 versus the Tecumseh senior team before they finish the schedule with six straight road games.