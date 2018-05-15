Sr. Cardinals open regular season May 16 at home versus Woodslee Jrs.

The Amherstburg Cardinals senior baseball team will open the 2018 season this Wednesday night at home and are encouraged about this season.

Despite two exhibition losses last week, the Cardinals have the bulk of their team back from last year and have added some depth at pitcher

“I’m excited about this year’s team,” said coach Dennis Ouellette. “I’m really optimistic. I love our pitching staff. If the hitting can get going, we’ll be fine.”

The Cardinals will play a 22-game season in the Essex County Senior League with many of their home games on Wednesday nights and Sunday afternoons at the Libro Centre. The remainder of the regular season looks like this:

MAY

Wednesday, May 16 – vs. Woodslee Jr., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 – at Tecumseh 35+ (Cullen Field), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23 – vs. Tecumseh Thunder 18U, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 27 – vs. Woodslee Sr., 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30 – vs. Essex Sr., 7:30 p.m.

JUNE

Sunday, June 3 – at Harrow Sr., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (doubleheader)

Thursday, June 7 – at Tecumseh Sr., 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 10 – at Woodslee Sr., 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 13 – vs. Tecumseh Sr., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 19 – at Woodslee Jr., 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 24 – at Essex Sr., 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27 – vs. Harrow Sr., 7:30 p.m.

JULY

Monday, July 2 – at Tecumseh 35+ (Willie Horton Corner Ballpark), 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 8 – vs. Woodslee Sr., 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 11 – vs. Harrow Sr, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13 – at Woodslee 35+, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 18 – vs. Essex Sr., 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 25 – vs. Tecumseh Sr., 7:30 p.m.

AUGUST

Wednesday, August 1 – at Woodslee Sr., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 8 – at Essex Sr., 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 12 – at Tecumseh Sr., 7 p.m.