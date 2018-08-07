Sr. Cardinals lose 5-3 decision in Woodslee

By Ron Giofu

The Amherstburg Cardinals baseball team are now 9-8 on the 2018 Essex County Senior League season after a loss in Woodslee last Wednesday night.

The Cardinals fell 5-3 to the Woodslee Sr. team in a game that saw four home runs on the night, two by each team.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when Woodslee scored two off Amherstburg starting pitcher Tristan Bouchat.

The Cardinals quickly tied it with two of their own in the top of the fourth inning. Brad Lepine led off the inning with a solo home run to left field with a Cole Lepine single later in the inning driving home Mac Ouellette.

The Orioles got lead-off home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, with them ending up with two runs in the fifth. Bouchat helped his own cause with home run in the sixth inning but the Cardinals could not cut the deficit further.

Brad Lepine said they played well and had some good innings but it wasn’t enough.

“(Woodslee) had a good game too,” he said. “They outplayed us. We just didn’t have enough.”

As for his home run, Brad said “it felt good” when he hit it.

“Right off the bat, I knew it was going to be a home run,” he said.

The loss was the second in a row for the senior Cardinals and third in the last four games, but Brad said they have been battling injuries and player shortages in the last few games.

“We’re not playing badly,” he said. “We’re just short of guys. It’s hard to play with nine players.”

As the regular season is winding down, Brad said he is confident they will do well.

“We’ll be there at the end,” he said.

The Sr. Cardinals have two road games this weekend. They play the Tecumseh 35+ team Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Cullen Field in Windsor then play the Tecumseh Sr. team Sunday night at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh, also at 7 p.m.