Sr. Bulldogs excited to return to the volleyball court

By Ron Giofu

After not having a senior boys volleyball team last season, the General Amherst Bulldogs are back on the court.

They opened the WECSSAA Tier 1 season with a 26-24, 25-15 and 25-12 loss to the Holy Names Knights on Bulldogs’ home court.

Despite the loss, General Amherst coach Craig Lohnes was pleased with the effort.

“I thought they did a great job,” he said. “I’m proud of the guys. They did awesome.”

Most of the players are up from the junior ranks, he said, and they are learning their way in senior volleyball. Lohnes said the players are excited and geared up to have a team back on the volleyball court this season but noted the system is new for them and they are working hard at learning it.

“We’re looking forward to this year,” he said.

The expectation is to get better every game, Lohnes added, and to be a better team at the end of this season than at the start.

“We’ve got a great group of guys who work hard at practice. They take a lot of pride in not letting the ball hit the ground. They’ll dig and dive and work hard for every point,” said Lohnes.

The Bulldogs were at St. Anne last Thursday evening and lost 25-11, 25-19 and 25-19. They host Riverside Oct. 2 after the Oct. 3 prin issue of the River Town Times went to press and are at Brennan Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.