Sr. Bulldogs blanked in final game of regular season

By Ron Giofu
The General Amherst Bulldogs hung in there against Tecumseh Vista Academy but then the dam burst.
The winless Bulldogs were in Tecumseh last Thursday for WECSSAA Tier 2 senior football action and were matched up against not only an undefeated Vortex team, but a team that hadn’t allowed a point all season either. The end result didn’t change anything as Tecumseh Vista Academy blanked the Bulldogs 43-0.
The Bulldogs played well in the first half, including having a long first half drive that took a lot of time on the clock but didn’t result in any points. The game was scoreless until two minutes and 30 seconds was left on the clock in the half when the Vortex scored on a nine-yard touchdown run. They would add two more touchdowns before the first half was out, one on a 43-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Dan Mailloux and the other on an 11-yard touchdown run by Mailloux. One of the converts was missed meaning Tecumseh Vista Academy had a 20-0 halftime lead.
Mailloux added a five-yard touchdown run and a one-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to bring his team’s advantage to 34-0 after three quarters. Amherst conceded a safety in the fourth quarter to make it a 36-0 game with Mailloux connecting on a 20-yard touchdown pass in the game’s final moments to round out the scoring.
“I thought we came out extremely strong,” said General Amherst head coach John Rudak. “We moved the ball on offense and were good on defense.”
Rudak said they had a good opportunity to go into halftime only trailing 7-0 but “bad things happened” and the Vortex were able to get another two scores that half.
“The floodgates opened up,” said Rudak.
Rudak praised the efforts of many of his graduating players, roughly nine in all, but added some members of this year’s senior football team didn’t show the commitment needed for the team to be successful.
“What caused us not to be successful is a lack of dedication from half of the team,” he said.
The senior Bulldogs had difficulty getting their entire team to practices this season and that showed in games. Rudak said junior players they called up “saved us” and was thankful the team made it through the six game season without having to fold.
“It was definitely very trying,” he said of the 2017 season.