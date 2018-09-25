South African Child Uganda say thank you to sponsors

By Christian Bouchard

For as little as a loonie per day, South African Child Uganda is helping change the lives of hundreds of children.

Save African Child Uganda (SACU) is a non-profit organization established in 2007 and later started its operation in 2010 by a Ugandan children rights activist Ivan Nsera and Gerri Sutts in response to the ever-increasing need of HIV/AIDS orphans and other vulnerable children in difficult circumstances.

“We don’t know what poverty is here in Canada,” said Elaine Johnson, one of the six committee members.

SACU held a wine tasting event at Vivace Estate Winery to thank all their sponsors over the years.

For less than $1 a day, or $350 for a year, sponsors help children receive education, two meals a day, medical assistance for HIV and malaria, school uniforms and shoes as well as 24 hours a day care.

According to Johnson, the children are receiving one of the best educations possible. After eight years, Johnson noted SACU has now sent their first group off to high school, with most students excelling.

“The children go through a government testing,” said Johnson. “Our kids scored high and their marked outweighed the local schools in their area. Even the government school, they did much better.

Since its inception, SACU has helped 160 children attend school, away from poverty where they have seven classrooms, two shelters an outdoor chapel and bananas growing on site.

Ingrid Silvaggio, a committee member for SACU said they have been taking 15 new kids every year, but right now due to sponsorships, they are looking at sending just ten children to school the next go around.

“Sponsor have made a huge difference in a child’s life,” said Silvaggio. “They’ve created a whole new future for these kids. It’s an ongoing commitment from our sponsors and they’ve changed the children’s lives forever for less than a dollar per day.”

Those who are interested in becoming a sponsor are encouraged to contact Betty at 519-978-3623 or e-mail sacuganda2018@gmail.com.