Sold out crowd supports Essex County Heroes

By Ron Giofu

A sold out crowd at the Columbia Club Hall in McGregor showed its support for an athletic program for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Essex County Heroes presented their annual fundraising dinner/dance in memory of Robert Pillon last Saturday night with the athletes, support workers, volunteers and families joining officials from the Windsor Police Service and Community Living Essex County (CLEC) at the event.

Karen Bolger, executive director with Community Living Essex County, noted that CLEC is not just the only group involved with supporting the Heroes.

“We’re especially proud of the partnerships with the OPP and the Amherstburg Police Service and we look forward to continue to work with the Windsor Police Service – Amherstburg Detachment,” said Bolger. “These co-operative partnerships are so important to the work of the Heroes.”

The athletic program was founded in 2004 by CLEC support worker Michelle Jones-Rousseau and then-Amherstburg police Sgt. Mike Cox. Jones-Rousseau explained that it was a great fit as she was a support worker looking for ways to keep those with intellectual disabilities active while Cox was heavily involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run locally.

“It’s hard to believe it was over 15 years ago that Mike and I talked about doing something in our community,” said Jones-Rousseau. “The driving force for me was I had a teenage son with a love for basketball.”

The program began as the Amherstburg Heroes with 17 athletes but Jones-Rousseau said it has grown to have over 120 athletes. In addition to the weekly basketball nights every Wednesday at General Amherst High School, the program has now expanded to Essex District High School every Tuesday night. There are also a number of outings and activities the Heroes participate in, from going to hockey games to going bowling.

“We’ve done all sorts of stuff,” said Jones-Rousseau, adding they have also partnered with Group Hug Apparel.

Families and friends have been key to the Heroes’ success, she added, as have the volunteers.

“Our volunteers are the driving force behind the Heroes,” she said.

This year was the 11th year for the Robert Pillon Memorial Award, which goes to an athlete from both Amherstburg and Essex for their sportsmanship and dedication to the program. Sylvain Dufault and Josh Palmer were this year’s recipients.

Cox said that Pillon was a member of the Heroes until he died in 2008. The retired police sergeant noted that Pillon befriended police officers, firefighters and EMS as part of his involvement with the community as well as volunteering at the K of C Hall, the former St. Bernard School, CLEC and the arena.

“(Robert) was very well known in the community,” said Cox. “He made his own connections. He made his own friends. Robert had a very outgoing personality. He loved to party. He would never miss this event.”

Cox added that the support the Heroes gets from the community is tremendous.

“The response from the community is just amazing,” he said. “It’s amazing the support we get.”

For more information or to “Like” their Facebook page, search “Essex County Heroes Athletic Club.” New volunteers are welcome.