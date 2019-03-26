Society of St. Vincent de Paul thankful for community’s support

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Amherstburg Conference wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped make life better for those in need in 2018.

We wish to acknowledge the gracious gifts of food, clothing and monies that were donated to help those less fortunate.

Our organization made 408 home visits with groceries, toiletries and books which resulted in us assisting 771 adults and 400 children. We also gave vouchers for emergency clothing, furniture and appliance items.

The SSVP want to express gratitude to the following schools who collected thousands of canned goods for our cause. Stella Marais, École St. Jean Baptiste, General Amherst and Villanova went above and beyond to assist our community and it is greatly appreciated.

Once again, No Frills grocery store was more than willing to assist us in our purchase of monthly food staples for those who contacted us in their time of need.

Five children who were able to attend SSVP Camp Vincent this summer compliments of our local conference. Bernadette O’Mahony was able to co-ordinate this event which allowed the children and the parents to enjoy the week stress free. The children had a great time and made memories that will last a lifetime.

In May, we completed our Sleepwalk program which enables our Central Council to purchase box springs, mattresses and bed frames for those with no beds in our area. We collected $3,446.20 and several Amherstburg people now enjoy a comfortable night’s sleep thanks to this annual initiative.

The New Coats for Kids program, funded by the Amherstburg K of C made it possible to assist 18 children with a warm and proper fitting coat.

The “Giving Tree” Christmas program which operated out of St. John The Baptist Church was a huge success in allowing us to give every child in need, a collection of toys/clothes that had been requested of Santa. The family also received a gift card so they could purchase food necessary for a complete Christmas dinner. We were able to assist 57 families with a total of 117 children. The parishioners of St. John the Baptist Church once again stepped up and made this a successful event. The picture above shows a tired and happy group of Vincentions after the Giving Tree items were delivered. Thanks to chairperson Debbie Laing for organizing another successful year.

The North of 60 Project was implemented in the province of Ontario to aid towns in Northern Canada with necessary food staples to help feed the needy. The town of GJOA Haven, Nunavut was selected by Windsor/Essex County conferences and the project was undertaken. Our SSVP Conference embraced this challenge, and with Anita Gibb at the helm, we were able to purchase 23 bundles of diapers. The Windsor/Essex SSVP collected 15,000 lbs. of food, clothing and a generator. The articles were ultimately packed into a shipping container that was transported to this needy community.

A sincere thank you to all who have supported our Fish Fry’s throughout the year, and we hope for your continued attendance in 2019. We boast of having the best dessert table available.

Once again the spirit and support of the people of this great town have allowed the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul to continue to operate locally since 1953 with compassion and caring for those who needed our assistance in 2018.