Social media seminar coming to town, all parents welcome

By Ron Giofu

Ever wonder what your kids are up to online?

Do you want to know about who they are interacting with on the internet and where they are posting to?

A social networking and online safety seminar is coming to Amherstburg Nov. 6 with speaker Paul Davis, who travels the country conducting these seminars, to talk about social media, smart phones and digital trails, cyberbullying, texting, sexting, online gaming and online security.

Teresa Conte, parent council president at Malden Central Public School, said she saw Davis speak twice, including a few years ago in Kingsville. She believes that more people in Amherstburg should see him speak.

Davis will be presenting to students at Malden Central, Anderdon and Amherstburg public schools as well as General Amherst High School Nov. 6-7.

However, the Nov. 6 evening presentation that is being held at General Amherst High School is open to all parents, regardless of school, as well as to those who work with children or youth.

“We’re opening it to the entire community,” said Conte, of the Nov. 6 evening presentation that starts at 6:30 p.m.

Conte said that parents need to learn about social networking and online safety before they can teach or guide their children.

“We live in a rapidly changing digital world where our busy lives as parents don’t always allow us to keep up with the latest trends in technology and potential risks that affect our children and teens,” she said. “Parents need to make attending this evening session a priority just as they do with attending their children’s sport, music and school events.”

Conte believes that poor parent attendance at previous community social networking and online safety presentations is the result of fear—”the first being the fear of finding out what potential dangers their children are being exposed to in their own town and neighbourhood, the second fear is having to examine their own social networking/online behaviour and then making the necessary changes to correct them.”

Parents and those who work with youth should attend the public presentation so they know what is going on, Conte stated, as she said there are online problems happening locally on a regular basis.

“It’s worldwide. It’s going on in the community schools,” she said. “Parents don’t want to believe it.”

The Nov. 6 evening presentation to the public will be about 90 minutes, she added.

“After attending both of Paul’s past presentations, I made some changes to the amount and type of information I post online. I expect to learn more in this upcoming presentation and I will continue to make changes because I want to teach my children by modeling the behaviour and not just lecturing to them,” said Conte.

Conte said she joined Malden Central’s parent council committee five years ago “because it seemed like a natural progression after a 20 year career of working at an organization whose mission was to teach and guide pre-teens, teens and young adults to make healthy life choices and decisions.” She hopes parents will come out Nov. 6 to learn about the dangers that can exist online, as she didn’t fully grasp it herself until she first saw Davis speak.

“I think parents need to understand how social media works,” said Conte.