Smashed Apple, G.L. Heritage teaming for “Crawfish Boil” event

By Ron Giofu

A pair of local businesses are teaming up for a unique event later this spring.

Smashed Apple Trade Co. and G.L. Heritage Brewing Company are combining resources and presenting a “Crawfish Boil” May 25 from 3-8 p.m. It will be held at G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. with the food being provided by Smashed Apple. It will be under a tent that will be put up on the craft brewery’s property that will accommodate 250 people with live music being performed by Robin Benedict.

“We’re trying to bring something unique to the people of Windsor-Essex County,” explained Smashed Apple marketing director Patricia Acosta.

Smashed Apple chef Bill Deslippe said he has travelled to New Orleans several times and enjoys the blend of food cultures there. He said they are trying to bring that to Amherstburg and present an event where people can sit down, enjoy and not be afraid to eat with their hands.

A crawfish boil – which consists of crawfish, corn, sausages and potatoes – sees the food put onto the table and people can dig in and enjoy it with their hands with no plates being involved.

“Basically, it’s creating a sense of family and community,” he said.

Smashed Apple and G.L. Heritage already had a great working relationship and when Deslippe and Acosta wanted to bring the idea of a crawfish boil from something they did with friends to something they can do for the community, G.L Heritage became an obvious partner.

“We thought of no better place than G.L. Heritage,” said Deslippe. “They have great support from the town of Amherstburg. This is all about bringing people to Windsor-Essex and Amherstburg to see how great of a town this is.”

“We’re trying to keep all of of our events in Amherstburg. We see all of the good things happening here,” said Acosta. “Partnering with G.L. Heritage is a no brainer.”

The May 25 “Crawfish Boil” will have a video booth, tours of the craft brewery all with a Cajun flavour.

Jen Grondin, co-owner of G.L. Heritage Brewing Co., agreed that it should be a fun event.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the awesomeness of Amherstburg with the collaboration of two Amherstburg-based businesses,” said Grondin. “We’ve been looking forward to having events here and bringing out a significant number of people from our community to enjoy something together.”

Grondin also pointed out that they have worked with Smashed Apple in the past “with great success” and look forward to continuing that relationship.

“It’s a very communal type of event. That’s what we’re all about here,” Grondin said.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at www.smashedapple.net/events. G.L. Heritage Brewing Co. is located at 8728 Howard Ave.