Skate Amherstburg presents 48th annual ice carnival

Skate Amherstburg presented its 48th annual ice carnival Sunday afternoon at the Libro Centre with this year’s theme being “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Figure skaters showed their skills in the two hour performance with skaters of all ages taking part. Everyone from CanSkaters to adult skaters participated in the show, which was held before a packed house.

Guest skaters included Erin Gillies and Joshua Tarry (bottom right) of the Mariposa Figure Skating School in Barrie. They have recently requested a release from Skate Canada and will be representing Great Britain next season.