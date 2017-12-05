Skate Amherstburg hosting free public skate this Sunday evening

Special to the RTT

Happy 150th Birthday Canada! The birthday celebrations are not over yet!

Thanks to a Canada 150 grant, Skate Amherstburg is holding a free public skate day Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. Anyone and everyone of all ages and skill levels are welcome to attend! Helmets are recommended for young skaters and anyone that is new to being on the ice. There will be souvenirs, giveaways, and we will also be having a CanSkate demonstration on one end of the ice with our NCCP certified coaches.

This is a great way to try out the CanSkate program before signing up for our Winter session! Registration will be available in the lobby and our volunteers will be available to answer any questions. Winter CanSkate runs on Thursdays from 6:00-6:50 p.m. starting Jan. 4 and on Mondays from 6:25-7:15 p.m. starting Jan. 8. Cost for one night of CanSkate for 14 weeks is only $250! Every good Canadian should be able to skate so start your kids off with the best Learn-to-Skate program in Canada!

December 10 is a busy day for Skate Amherstburg as our Adult Synchronized Skating teams will be in Stratford! The Diamond Divas 1 and 3 will be competing in their first competition of the season. We wish them the best of luck as well as a safe drive there and back!