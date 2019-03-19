Skate Amherstburg hosting competition and ice carnival this weekend

Skate Amherstburg is hosting two major events this weekend.

The Skate Ontario Synchro Series #5 event, Deveau-Winfield Synchronized Skating Invitational will be held this Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Libro Centre. Admission for the event is $8 adults, $5 students and seniors, five and under are free.

A number of teams from Skate Amherstburg will be competing while Nexxice Senior – one of the top ranked synchro teams in the world will performing an exhibition skate with us as they prepare to compete at Worlds.

Skate Amherstburg has four synchronized skating teams competing in this event:

Skate Amherstburg Starlights Beginner 1, who are in their second year as a team consist of:

Adrean Dawson, Ava Danelon, Emily Fox, Jolie Demars, Paige Paquette, Regan Moniz, Zoe Zdiarski, Riley Payne, Alivia Piper

They will skate second in the flight which begins at 9:27 a.m.

Skate Amherstburg Starlights Pre Novice, this team consists of:

Brookelyn Curtis, Karlie Simon, Mikayla McAlpine, Ashley Capel-Cure, Shelby Bergeron, Ashley Aiken, Paige Da Silva, Jaime Garno, Caroline Giudice

They will skate second in the flight which begins at 8:30 a.m. and again in the flight starting at 1:11 p.m.

Skate Amherstburg Diamond Divas Adult 1, who are also in their second year as a team and consist of:

Brittany Curtis, Danielle Peltier, Lauren Kawai, Katie Knapp, Kennedy Laing, Lee Ann Neufeld, Lindi Osborne, Jennifer Shay, Maegan Bryan, Felicia Laramie, Samantha Gibb, Darian Tough, Allison Maitre, Lianna Miller

They will skate second in the flight which begins at 11:54 a.m. and again in the flight starting at 2:55 p.m.

Skate Amherstburg Diamond Divas Adult 3, this team consists of:

Cathy Fox, Jennifer Huson, Shelley Knapp, Erin Balyo, Cyndy Thrasher, Lynn Pueschel, Kristen Leszko, Breanna Roles, Amber Welker, Kim Stroesser, Jodi Wade, Jill Zerbin, Marissa Hatt

They will skate fourth in the flight which begins at 1:57 p.m.

Once that event concludes on Saturday, the local skating organization stays busy on Sunday.

Skate Amherstburg’s 48th Annual Ice Carnival will take place from 2-4 p.m. March 24. Admission is $8 for ages 12+ and $5 for children 4+, children and under are free (on a lap). The theme of this year’s show is “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and guest skaters Erin Gillies and Joshua Tarry will be joining the show. Their home club is Mariposa in Barrie, Ontario, however they have recently requested a release from Skate Canada and will be representing Great Britain next season.