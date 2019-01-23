SK student raises supplies, cash for hospitalized children

By Ron Giofu

A local senior kindergarten student has already done his part for his fellow youth.

Mathieu Kochaniec celebrated his sixth birthday over the weekend with not just a party, but a party that raised money, gift cards, toys, games, hygiene items and more for the paeditatric ward at Windsor Regional Hospital’s Metropolitan Campus.

“I’m going to give people gifts if they don’t have too much stuff,” explained Mathieu.

Mathieu was inspired by a “Hats Off for Hunter” fundraiser at his school, St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in River Canard, in honour of a nine-year-old student who has brain cancer. Mathieu said he wanted to help people with cancer and that his mother Tina suggested he help hospitalized children through his birthday. He added that he hopes to raise money for the cause at a lemonade stand this summer.

“It makes me feel good,” he said.

“We’re very proud of him,” aid Tina. “He comes up with these ideas on his own. We try to help make it a reality and help him achieve his goal.”

As of early Sunday afternoon, he had raised about $415 in cash and about $260 in gift cards in addition to a large table with gifts on it. A portion of the proceeds and some of the toys were donated by Amherstburg Fire Station #2, where Mathieu’s father Pat is a firefighter. Other money and gifts were raised through family and friends with news of his generosity spread throughout his school.

Tina added they were pleased with the support and noted that “Mathieu is super excited to drop everything off at the hospital.”