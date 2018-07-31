Shorthanded Sr. Cards drop 10-1 decision to Tecumseh Sr.

By Ron Giofu

It was a game the Amherstburg Cardinals senior team will be putting behind them quickly.

The Cardinals dropped a 10-1 decision to the Tecumseh Sr. team last Wednesday night at the Libro Centre but many of the Cardinals’ regulars weren’t even there. At least six regular players missed the game due to vacations or other commitments.

Amherstburg called up players from younger levels of baseball as well as players from other leagues to help fill out their roster last Wednesday.

Tecumseh scored two in each of the first three innings to go up 6-0 and added three more in the fifth to extend their lead to 9-0. John Freer, one of the players who filled in last Wednesday night, knocked home the only Amherstburg run in the bottom of the fifth inning with a force out.

Tecumseh added one more run in the top of the seventh inning to round out the scoring.

“It was a good game. Both teams played really well,” said Freer. “They had a perfect game going into the deep innings but we got the bats going a little bit.”

Matt Bassingthwaighte broke up the perfect game with a lead-off single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Freer played shortstop last Wednesday night and while he has been playing recreational softball in recent seasons, he believes “I held my own.”

It was the final regular season home game for the senior Cardinals, as they won’t be on the premier diamond at the Libro Centre again until the Essex County Senior League playoffs in September. In the meantime, the Cardinals (9-7) finish with six straight road games including a Wednesday night game in Woodslee against their senior team. They also are scheduled to compete in the OBA tournament in Port Lambton Labour Day weekend.