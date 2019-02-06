Shaanti Museum of Costumes and Dolls finds new home at Gordon House

By Ron Giofu

The Shaanti Museum of Costumes and Dolls had to vacate the former Malden Community and Cultural Centre but has found a new home in Amherstburg.

The town recently sold the “Little White Church” and the museum is now located on the first floor of the Gordon House. The museum will have a rotating exhibit with town tourism staff having a hand in what will be displayed.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony for the museum’s new location took place last Friday afternoon at which Mayor Aldo DiCarlo thanked the museum board “for entrusting this unique and important collection from around the world to the Town of Amherstburg. This collection is the largest in Ontario and possibly in all of Canada.”

The Shaanti Museum of Costumes and Dolls has upwards of 3,500 dolls from around the world in its collection and reflect a variety of different cultures. The current exhibit carries a Black History Month theme.

“The composition, creation and interpretation of these forms are truly magnificent works of art,” DiCarlo stated. “We are so proud to be able to showcase them right here in Amherstburg as another authentic and cultural asset in our town.”

Wira Vendrasco, the museum’s president, thanked the town and singled out manager of tourism and culture Anne Rota for specific credit. She said the town has “a lot to work with” as it pertains to rotating exhibits.

“This is wonderful,” said Vendrasco. “We’ve been in a number of locations over the years. I think this is the most appropriate and historic. This is absolutely beautiful.”

The Gordon House is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with extended weekend hours from June through September. For more information, call 519-730-1309.