Shaanti International Museum of Costumes and Dolls reopens in new home Feb. 1

The Shaanti International Museum of Costumes and Dolls has a new home.

The Gordon House will be the home for a rotating exhibit and the rare and unique dolls and costumes will be located on the first floor. The museum had been located in the Malden Community & Cultural Centre- a.k.a. the “Little White Church” – at 7860 County Road 20 (at Howard Ave.) since 2011 and was there until Dec. 2018 when the property was sold by the town.

The museum, which had been renting space at the church – will be debuting at the Gordon House with its first exhibit having a Black History Month theme. That will be unveiled Feb. 1.

The exhibits will rotate featured dolls and costumes four times a year. Other themes throughout the year will include Native/Indigenous, Canadian/early French, The Uncommon and Victorian/holiday dolls.

“The exhibits will be further reachable to residents and visitors because of the new, downtown location and hours. The dolls and costumes are fascinating in their origin and fabrication. We encourage people to stop in to view this cultural attraction in the heart of Amherstburg,” says Anne Rota, the town’s manager of tourism and culture.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. to open the first exhibit at The Gordon House Tourist Information Center, which is located at 268 Dalhousie St. in Amherstburg.

The Shaanti International Museums of Costumes and Dolls contains approximately 3,000 dolls with the oldest being circa 1850. The museum also made news in 2017 when it donated $20,000 to the Belle Vue Conservancy.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit www.facebook.com/amherstburgconnection or phone 519-730-1309.