Sewer work to temporarily close intersection of Gore St. & Bathurst St.

An intersection near the downtown core of Amherstburg will be closed temporarily due to construction.

The intersection of Bathurst St. and Gore St. will be closed to all thru traffic commencing starting Monday to facilitate sewer works.

According to the Town of Amherstburg, this intersection closure is expected to last nine days, weather permitting. The town states that local traffic will be maintained and residents will be allowed access to their homes.

The town reminds residents that during construction, traffic disruptions may occur and some delays may be experienced. Drivers are requested to please slow down, obey all obey all traffic signage and watch for flag persons in the construction zone.

The town further states it is thanking drivers and residents for their patience while work to complete this capital improvement project is being performed.

The company performing the work is South Shore Contracting of Essex County, the town stated in a notice distributed to residents in the area.

For more information, please contact the Engineering and Public Works Department at 519-736-3664.