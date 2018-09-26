Seventh annual McGregor Mug Run a huge success

By Christian Bouchard

The seventh annual McGregor Mug Run and International Beer Festival saw nearly 300 runners flock to Co-An Park Saturday to run and raise awareness for Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario.

Runners had a choice of running either 5km or 10km, with both distances being half road course through town and the other half being on a greenway trail.

According to Ryan Raymond, event coordinator, the event is now in its seventh year and has seen tremendous growth over the years.

“The first year we had about 40 people and it was all family as they felt like they had to come out to support me,” said Raymond. “Fast-forward to this year and we’re just shy of 300 runners. I’m very happy with the growth and I’d say the word of mouth is out there about this race.”

Proceeds raised from both the race and the beer festival will benefit Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario. Also included is a dinner to be held at the McGregor K of C in October. While Raymond does not have final numbers, he estimated they will hit their target.

“Our goal was at least $5,000 this year and I think we should get there as numbers for the run are up and the beer festival pre-sales are up as well,” said Raymond. “Fingers crossed but I think we’ll hit that $5,000 mark.”

With the bulk of participants being from the Windsor-Essex region, the event also had runners from Blenheim, Oakville and Kitchener to compete in the race.

“Of all the years doing this, I’ve never talked to one person who hasn’t had a blast in this race,” added Raymond.” This must be the best year for the race. And for the beer festival, just look at all the cars. Two hours from now the field is going to be full.”

Joaquim Lourenco of Harrow was the first to cross the 5km finish line with a time of 18:55:94 while Andrew Aguanno of Windsor was the first to cross the 10 km line with a time of 32:44:79. Kelly Jean of Belle River was the top female in the 5km race and Alex Vorshuk of Windsor was the top female runner in the 10 km race.