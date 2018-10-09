Seniors apartment building nearly ready for occupancy

By Ron Giofu

A new affordable housing apartment building for seniors is almost ready for tenants.

The new five-storey building at 182 Pickering Dr. is expected to be ready for occupancy by Nov. 1. All persons to move into the 32-unit building have to be age 65 or over with 22 of the units being one-bedroom apartments at $710 per month plus hydro. There are five one-bedroom barrier free apartments also available at $710 per month plus hydro while five two-bedroom barrier free apartments are available for $972 plus hydro.

“Construction started about 10 months ago and, when completed, will have taken less than a year to complete,” said proponent Steve Newman. “Planning for this project as a senior rental building started about a year before that.”

182 Pickering will be a totally smoke-free property with smoking not permitted in any of the apartments, in the common areas or anywhere on the grounds of the property.

In order to qualify for occupancy, applicants must have a gross, total annual income before taxes below $34,000 for a one-bedroom unit and below $41,500 for a two-bedroom apartment.

“Although the project was financed in part by loans obtained under federal and provincial initiatives to increase the supply of affordable rental apartments across Canada, I think its really important to keep in mind that the project is entirely owned privately, not by the government, and will be professionally managed as would any new apartment building coming to market,” said Newman. “As a matter of fact, this building will be managed by Maureen Crawford of Priority Management who also happens to manage the Wesview next door.”

Newman stated that thanks go out to Max DeAngelis for his involvement both in the project and in Fortis Construction.

“He brought the project in on time and on budget despite the challenges of a state of the art geothermal heating system and various innovations in construction,” said Newman.

The geothermal heating and higher insulation should save tenants about 50 per cent on their hydro bills, Newman estimated.

“A day doesn’t go by when another article doesn’t appear in the news about the lack of affordable housing in Canada. Last I looked the Windsor City Housing Registry had close to 5,000 qualified registrants on its waiting list for apartments – a few thousand of which are seniors,” said Newman. “This situation is particularly dire for seniors who do not share the ability to easily chase work opportunities as and when they arise, and are for the most part, retired and on a fixed income. I think all government initiatives for affordable housing should be applauded particularly those encouraging the participation of the private sector.”

For more information or for those seniors interested in renting an apartment at 182 Pickering, call Priority Management at 519-727-5967 or e-mail prioritymanagement@sympatico.ca.