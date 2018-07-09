Second fundraiser planned for teen with spinal cord ailment

By Ron Giofu

Although Phoenix MacDonald-Gagnon is making progress, the local youth and his family still need help.

A fundraiser is planned for the AMA Sportsmen Club this Sunday, which is also Phoenix’s 15th birthday. He was stricken with Transverse Myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord, in September 2017 and has been battling the ailment ever since. His journey has included extended hospital stays in London and Toronto but the latest fundraiser will help accommodate his needs at home.

According to Phoenix’s aunt Kari Dufour, the proceeds from the July 15 fundraiser will go towards upgrades at the home he stays at when he returns home on weekends. Phoenix and his mother Betty-Joe stay at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto during the week where Phoenix undergoes physical therapy.

On weekends, they return home and stay at the home of Misti and Wayne Moyer.

“We have noticed that more renovations on the house are needed to help make this Phoenix’s forever home. We are also holding this fundraiser to help raise funds for daily medical supplies that are not covered and we are also trying to get Phoenix an assisted standing device for ongoing at home therapy,” Dufour states in a flyer she is circulating.

The family is uncertain to what extent Phoenix will recover, stating doctors are “unsure” if he will have full use of his arms or be able to walk again. He utilizes a wheelchair to get around.

The fundraiser will be from 3-6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 with children 10-and-under being $10. For tickets, please call Dufour at 519-819-9723 or Misti MacDonald-Moyer at 519-965-1514.

A fundraiser held for the family in McGregor in March topped $17,000, with those proceeds earmarked for an accessible home, the wheelchair, medications and 24/7 assistance.