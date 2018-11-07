Second Chance Animal Rescue hosts scavenger hunt for dogs

By Christian Bouchard

Several dogs gathered to partake in a recent scavenger hun.

Second Chance Animal Rescue of Windsor-Essex County hosted a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt at the Sutton Funeral Home.

Bags full of dog treats were hidden all along the property as owner and dogs raced to find them. Three bags contained tags, indicating a prize had been won. Additionally, prizes were also awarded for best dog costumes.

Despite the rainy weather keeping many dogs and owners from attending the event, Julie Bortolotti, a board member with Second Chance Animal Rescue said events like these are important as it helps sustain their organization.

“We provide all the food, veterinary care, toys, beds and whatever the animal needs to be happy and healthy,” said Bortolotti. “That’s why we have events like this, to help raise money to pay for veterinary care.

Second Chance Animal Rescue is a foster based organization and will help find the perfect match for anyone looking for a furry friend. All animals are spayed and neutered and are temporarily fostered until a forever home is found for each animal.

Danielle Reaume, also a board member with Second Chance Animal Rescue said rescue animals are the best animals.

“They are grateful for a happy and secure home,” said Reaume. “It surprises even us the wonderful animals that get discarded.

To learn more information about adopting or becoming a foster, please visit www.scarrescue.org.