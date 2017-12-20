Seasons donates 100 turkeys to Mission in time for Christmas

By Jolene Perron

At each of their properties across Canada, Seasons donated 100 turkeys to food banks and missions in their respective communities.

“This is a great day for the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission,” said Tim McAllister, president. “We are so very blessed that Seasons has chosen to donate 100 turkeys to us this holiday season. Their generous support has allowed us to continue serving our community and those in need. You have blessed us, and now we can share that blessing with others.”

Initially there was discussion about all the area Seasons donating their turkeys to the Windsor Essex County Food bank, but dining services manager at Seasons Amherstburg Beau Veldhuis explained each of the area Seasons wanted the opportunity to keep their donation in their respective communities.

“We try to help out whenever we can, if we’ve got things that we can bring over and help out, that’s what we try to do,” said Veldhuis. “There are plenty of needy families right here in Amherstburg, so we are all going to our individual missions and food banks to donate our turkeys.”

Shirley Hitchcock, vice president at the Mission said some of the turkeys will be cooked for the annual Christmas dinner, while others will be given to those who go to the Mission to receive assistance regularly. Those people, she said, know who they are.

“Everybody here knows. People that don’t need it in this area don’t ask for it and people that do need help that’s why we’re here so if they come and they need a turkey they’re having a turkey,” said Hitchcock. “When people have a number of children it’s easier for them to cook the turkeys at home and just get the trimmings to go with it.”

Veldhuis, explained they worked with their grocery partner, Sysco Canada to work out a deal with them to be able to provide 100 turkeys to the Amherstburg Food and Fellowship Mission. All of the turkeys across all of the Seasons properties were donated to the area food banks and missions Dec. 14.

“It’s great to be able to help,” said Veldhuis. “I know it’s not me personally but it’s Seasons as a company that’s helping and it’s a great initiative so I hope we continue to do it because we sure can do it. I think we lose track of how many people are out there that need the help.”