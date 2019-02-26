Season ends for Admirals at the hands of Essex 73’s

By Ron Giofu

The season is over for the Amherstburg Admirals.

The Admirals lost in four straight games to the Essex 73’s, the fourth and final game being a 5-2 defeat Sunday night at the Libro Centre. Travis Campbell and Michael Hatch gave the Admirals a 2-0 lead but Essex would score the next five and end the Admirals’ season.

Essex had won 2-1 in Game 3 the night before to push the Admirals to the brink of elimination from the PJHL Stobbs Division semi-final series with Josh DiCarlo scoring the lone goal in that game for Amherstburg. The 73’s now await the winner of the other semi-final between the Lakeshore Canadiens and Dresden Jr. Kings.

“I told the guys we obviously did good things this year with records and stuff,” said Amherstburg head coach Paul Bortignon.

Bortignon called it “one of the most competitive four-game sweeps I’ve ever been a part of.” With the exception of a 6-2 loss in Game 2 last Thursday night in Amherstburg, Bortignon said every game was there for the taking in the third period.

“(Essex) just found ways to get goals at the right time and found breaks in the games,” he said. “Essex had results in the third period. Hats off to them.”

In Game 2, Bortignon said they allowed “too many easy goals” with many coming off of rebounds. He pulled starting goalie Ben Larder in favour of backup Jared Ratko hoping to change the momentum but it didn’t work, noting they didn’t get a shot in the first ten minutes of the third period. Andrew Clark and Ty Moss scored for the Admirals that night.

The first game, played last Tuesday night in Essex, saw the 73’s win 3-2 in double overtime. Caleb Paquette and Cory Burns scored for the Admirals with Burns unable to score on a penalty shot in overtime. The Admirals looked to have won it in the first overtime that night, but a goal was called back thanks to a spearing penalty.

Bortignon said after Game 4 that he believes the Admirals have the physical ability of Essex but praised the 73’s mental toughness. He said they will work on improving that in the off-season, adding they will be back in the coming weeks with their mini-camp to get ready for the 2019-20 season.

The Admirals bid farewell to overage players Burns, Larder, Campbell and team captain Austin Jennings, with those players being thanked for their efforts to the organization.

Team co-owner Wes Ewer added that they are grateful to the fans for their support as well as the sponsors. He said they are looking forward to many more years to come in Amherstburg.