Super Santa Run takes over the streets of Amherstburg

By Christian Bouchard

While Christmas is still a month away, Santa Claus paid a visit to Amherstburg.

At least a lot of lookalikes that is.

Over 400 people dressed up as Santa Claus participated in the ninth annual Super Santa Run. The event, presented by the Essex Region Conservation Foundation, helps raise money to support conservation efforts in the Essex region such as tree planting and trail development.

The Super Santa Run partnered with the opening night of the Amherstburg River Lights Festival. The community saw hundreds of jolly participants decked out in lights, kids in strollers and dogs dressed up in Christmas outfits run or walk the five-kilometre route along downtown Amherstburg.

“We are so thankful to partner with the River Lights Festival. It’s a great day that helps everyone get into the holiday spirit, said Danielle Stuebing, director of communications and outreach services for Essex Region Conservation.

Stuebing told the River Town Times Saturday night that a financial fundraising total was not available as funds pledged were still coming in. She noted she is expecting to have raised over $10,000 at the end of the day.

“It really does get you into the holiday spirit,” said Stuebing. “It is always fun to see hundreds of Santa’s fly to that start line and run down the beautiful streets of Amherstburg.”

According to Stuebing, there were people who traveled from as far as Toronto and the United States to participate in the event.

“It’s a different event from some of your more traditional runs. It looks at the holidays, the spirit of giving and conservation all tied together.”

Following the run, hundreds of Santas made their way to the Navy Yard parkette where Mayor Aldo DiCarlo would help with the ceremonial countdown as the town would officially kick-off the River Lights Winter Festival.