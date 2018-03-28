Sabrina’s Cafe & Wellness opens in Harrow

A new cafe, which also sells medicinal marijuana, has opened in Harrow.

Sabrina’s Cafe and Wellness, located in the former Tree’s Pub at 103 King St. West, had its official grand opening recently with Essex Mayor Ron McDermott on hand to cut the ribbon. Owner/operator Sabrina Ulch said she employs seven people in the 1,400 square foot building with some specializing in medicinal cannabis while others will work up front and create beverages for customers.

Ulch said her father was sick with cancer several years ago and while, unfortunately, her father succumbed to the disease, she started to research medicinal marijuana at that point. She worked with McDermott and they collaborated to ensure they were doing the right things in terms of getting the new business off the ground.

“I really want to keep this clinical,” she said.

The plan is for those with medicinal marijuana licenses to get what they need from the wellness shop. However, the public will have to have a medicinal marijuana licence to enter the portion of the building that houses the cannabis medication.

The cafe area will allow people to sit and enjoy their beverages and even play some cards or other games.

McDermott was enthused to see Sabrina’s Cafe and Wellness open its doors.

“This is excellent, especially this industry we are breaking into,” he said. “Anything that helps seniors or young people who are in constant pain.”

For more information, contact Sabrina’s Cafe and Wellness at 519-738-4100.