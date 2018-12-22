Ruthven Apple Festival raises $48,000 for Community Living Essex County

By Ron Giofu

While the festival may have been hosted in Kingsville, the 39th annual Ruthven Apple Festival will have its benefits reverberate around Essex County.

The most recent festival was Sept. 29-30 at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens but donors, sponsors, board members of Community Living Essex County (CLEC), CLEC staff, and those the not-for-profit agency supports gathered last Thursday for the official cheque presentation. This year’s festival raised $48,000 for Community Living Essex County.

Robert Tomek, CLEC board president, thanked everyone from vendors to sponsors as well as those who attended. He also praised the steering committee for its work in organizing the festival. Tomek said it has become a Top 100 festival in Ontario.

“This festival has grown each and every year,” he said. “We’re looking very much looking forward to celebrating our 40th anniversary next fall.”

Proceeds from the Ruthven Apple Festival help with such purchases as wheelchair-accessible vans. Stickers are placed on each of the vans purchased with festival proceeds to let people know where their money is going.

“The proceeds from the Ruthven Apple Festival makes a tremendous difference and each and every dollar is appreciated and needed,” said Tomek.

“We’re very proud of the growth and popularity of the Ruthven Apple Festival. With this year’s proceeds, the festival has raised almost $1 million (over its first 39 years),” added CLEC executive director Karen Bolger. “Every dollar makes a difference and has a meaningful impact on the people we support.”

Bolger thanked the volunteers and supporters of the festival, noting that manager of community relations and resource development Tony DeSantis and administrative officer Margaret Patalas were staff members that are also key parts of the committee.

DeSantis said it takes “an army of volunteers” to present the festival and that “it’s a testament to what happens behind the scenes. He said the donation tent alone made $11,000 this year.

DeSantis also paid tribute to Jean Myles, who died earlier this year. Myles was involved in various capacities with CLEC, including as a staff member, board member and in whatever other role she was needed over a 40-year period. DeSantis recalled being warmly welcomed by Myles when he got involved with the Ruthven Apple Festival and referred to her as a mentor.

“She became my biggest supporter,” he said.

Myles’ impact was huge, he indicated.

“We are very privileged and very blessed she was part of our family,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said the Ruthven Apple Festival steering committee was very grateful for the help of the volunteers.

“Thank you doesn’t seem like enough,” he said. “We cherish all of our volunteers.”

Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos also brought greetings, noting that “the cause is so great – to help people in our community.”

Community Living Essex County supports roughly 700 people with intellectual disabilities and their families across the area. For more information, visit www.communitylivingessex.org. The agency can be “Liked” on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clessexcounty and “followed” on Twitter at www.twitter.com/clessexcounty.