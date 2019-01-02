Royal LePage Binder real estate officially opens Amherstburg office

By Ron Giofu

Royal LePage Binder Real Estate has officially opened its new branch office in Amherstburg.

Located at 65 Sandwich St. N. at the corner of St. Arnaud St., this new office will, according to a press release, “enable us to provide comfortable and efficient services to our sales representatives, clients and customers in the community as well as new team members.”

Royal LePage Binder Real Estate first opened an office in Amherstburg Aug. 1, 2011 with their Amherstburg team having grown to 12 sales representatives.

“We’re thrilled with it,” franchise founder and broker of record Frank Binder stated. “It’s been a work in progress. We’re excited to be here.”

Renovations took roughly two months to complete and Royal LePage Binder Real Estate is happy to be in the north end of town.

“We are excited about the prospects of growing in Amherstburg as the town grows,” said Binder. “It’s a great community. We want to be part of that. We felt we had to be here.”

Royal LePage Binder is the sole occupant of its new building and has parking for its customers, he added.

The real estate company has offices in Windsor, Tecumseh, Kingsville and Leamington and total sales team of 150 sales representatives and brokers. Binder has been in the real estate industry for 43 years.

Royal LePage is a Canadian real estate franchise serving Canadians for over 100 years and now have over 17,000 sales representatives coast to coast. The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to assist women’s shelters across the country. Locally, Royal Lepage Binder Real Estate has raised over $400,000 over the past 17 years for the foundation. Their 2018 Golf Tournament raised $30,000, at Pointe West Golf Club with 100 per cent of the funds directed to the Hiatus House.

“We are proud of the services our sales team provides, and our involvement in the various communities we serve in Windsor Essex County. This expansion speaks to our confidence in the local real estate market and to our continued commitment to serve the great community of Amherstburg,” said Binder.