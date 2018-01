Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 recognizes poster and literacy contest winners

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 wrapped up its poster and literacy contest with the winners being recognized.

There were 57 entries this year over several categories. The winners were as follows:

BLACK AND WHITE POSTER

Junior

First – Robbie McLaughlin (Grade 6, Anderdon Public School)

Second – Liam Dixon (Grade 4, Anderdon Public School)

Third – Cadence McLennan (Grade 6, Anderdon Public School)

Intermediate

First – Cam Sinasac (Grade 8, St. Peter’s ACHS College School)

Second – Hanna Hurst (Grade 7, Anderdon Public School)

Third – Michael Sabbadin (Grade 8, St. Peter’s ACHS College School)

Senior

First – Ryan Sinasac (Grade 11, General Amherst High School)

COLOUR POSTER

Junior

First – Jessica Flore (Grade 4, Anderdon Public School)

Second – Keira Hansen (Grade 4, Anderdon Public School)

Third – Shaun Espiu (Grade 5, St. Peter’s ACHS College School)

Intermediate

First – Hanna Hurst (Grade 7, Anderdon Public School)

Second – Maegan Sulja (Grade 8, Anderdon Public School)

POETRY

Intermediate

First – Cam Sinasac (Grade 8, St. Peter’s ACHS College School)

Second – Konner Lauzon (Grade 8, St. Peter’s ACHS College School)

Senior

First – Gabriel Patsouris (Grade 12, Western Secondary School)

Second – Petrina Franz (Grade 12, Western Secondary School)

ESSAY

Senior

First – Nigel Kirk (Grade 12, Western Secondary School)