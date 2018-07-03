Roughly 700 people attend wrap-up party for AMA Sportsmen Association’s walleye tournament

By Jonathan Martin

The AMA Sportsmen’s Club’s 35th annual walleye tournament drew around 700 people out of their air conditioning for the event’s wrap-up party, according to Luc Tremblay, chairman of the club’s fishing committee.

The tournament runs for 10 days and participants can win awards for the largest walleye, sheephead, catfish and perch.

One of the event’s largest attractions, though, is the final day’s draws. First prize, as in previous years, was a whopping $10,000, which comes from the event’s ticket sales. Second prize was a fishing kayak, two fishing rods and all the trimmings, valued at around $4,000. Third prize was a selection of door prizes.

Tremblay said he’s “extremely grateful” for the support the club’s sponsors afford the organization. He lauded the way local businesses and community members come together.

This year, first prize went to Doug Mackenzie, who said he’s been attending the tournament for around 20 years. With the money he plans to do “a whole lot of fishing.”

“This is a really great club,” he said. “I like to support them every year.”

Larry Muller reeled in the event’s largest fish, which stretched out to 30.5 inches.

Charley Akers’ fish caught him second place and Alyssa Little swam into third.

Full results are:

Grand prize: $10,000 winner was Doug Mackenzie

2nd big prize was : Fishing kayak Ron Mitchel

1st place winner for the longest walleye: Larry Muller, June 22, 30.5”

2nd place winner for the longest walleye: Charley Akers, June 25, 29 ¾”

3rd place winner for the longest walleye: Alyssa Little, June 29, 28 ¾”

ladies winner: Nancy Ridsdale, June 23, 28”

Youth winner: Tyler Gignac, June 25, 27”

longest catfish: James Miller, June 24, 29”

longest sheephead: Tracey Bezaire, June 29, 29”

Longest perch: Mike Boussey, June 26, 12.5”