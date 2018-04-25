Rotary Club raises $2,000 for Easter Seals at Martin Breshamer Memorial pasta dinner

By Ron Giofu

The annual Martin Breshamer Pasta Dinner was held again last week and, like in previous years, it proved to be a good fundraiser for Easter Seals Ontario.

The event was presented by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg April 18 at the Columbus Community Hall. It was co-chaired by Rotarians Susanne Bergeron and Joan Donaldson with Donaldson stating that approximately 115 people attended and $2,000 was raised.

Bergeron called it a “phenomenal” turnout and also pointed out there were a number of door prizes from local businesses.

“It’s nice to see the support of the community,” said Bergeron.

Rebecca Rivard, fundraising specialist with Easter Seals Ontario, commented that the proceeds from such fundraising endeavors help in many ways. There are two accessible camps that Easter Seals operates with one near London and another near Peterborough. The cost to send a child to the camp is $2,500 per week, but proceeds as the ones from the Rotary Club’s pasta dinner help offset costs.

Money is also put towards specialized equipment to increase accessibility. There are also post-secondary scholarships offered, she added.

The dinner was named in honour of Martin Breshamer, a long-time Rotarian who oversaw the pasta dinner and other Easter Seals fundraisers.

“(Martin) was a force to be reckoned with, for sure,” said Bergeron.

Rivard said that while she never met Breshamer, she searched his name on her computer and quickly discovered who he was and what he was all about.

“It’s amazing what this man accomplished,” said Rivard.

“We are carrying on his legacy,” added Donaldson. “Martin was an important part of our Rotary Club. We miss him dearly.”

Members of the Breshamer family were also on hand for the dinner, as was Faith Turner. Turner is this year’s Easter Seals ambassador.

“I am very honoured to represent people like me and be their voice,” said Turner.

Turner believed people with disabilities should have the same opportunities as other people.

“They are sort of tucked away,” said Turner, who has spina bifida. “They are just as important as anyone else.”

For more information about the Rotary Club of Amherstburg and their events, visit www.amherstburgrotary.com, “Like” them on Facebook or “Follow” them on their new Twitter site found by going on www.twitter.com and searching @RAmherstburg.