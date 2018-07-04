Rotary Club of Amherstburg welcomes new president

By Ron Giofu

There is a new person at the helm of the Rotary Club of Amherstburg.

Joan Donaldson was sworn in as the local Rotary Club’s president at its meeting last Wednesday night at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157. She takes over from Dan Hunt, who was the president for the last six months.

Donaldson will be president for the 2018-19 term. She unveiled a banner reading “Be The Inspiration,” the 2018-19 theme from Rotary International president Barry Rassin, and encouraged her fellow Rotarians to inspire others.

“We could inspire people to who wish to serve but don’t know how,” she said, adding one way to do that is to simply ask people.

Donaldson said youth can be inspired to serve and by doing that, they can grow up to protect citizens in need and people who are vulnerable.

There is a need to get more people to join the Amherstburg club as well, Donaldson added, as she has a goal of having over 20 people in the Rotary Club by the end of 2019. There are 14 members currently in the Rotary Club of Amherstburg.

“We know that more hands will make the work lighter,” she said.

Donaldson thanked Hunt for stepping into the role of president in January “when we had a need” and both Donaldson and Hunt mentioned the accomplishments the club has had in recent months including hearing from the students that went to the Rotary’s RYLA conference, the Martin Breshamer Memorial Pasta Dinner that raised over $2,500, a $500 donation towards polio eradication in Pakistan, the club’s involvement in the recent bike rodeo and the new five members that have joined in recent months.

The new members include Jean Hunt, John Sutton, Susanne Bergeron, Ann Marie Favot and Corey Rainhard.

The party celebrating Hazen Price’s seven decades in Rotary and 95th birthday was also cited by both Hunt and Donaldson.

“I think one of the highlights of the whole six months was Hazen’s birthday and the time he has spent in Rotary,” Hunt said of his presidency.

Rotary members have also logged more than 1,500 volunteer hours over the past year, Donaldson noted.

Donaldson also thanked fellow Rotarian and former president Laura George for her efforts as George was credited for trying new ideas and also for her efforts as part of the Ribfest committee.

The Ribfest, which is this Friday through Sunday at Centennial Park, is run by a committee and those committee members were also thanked. Carl Gibb, who is also a Rotarian and Ribfest committee member, was thanked for his ongoing service as club treasurer while Susanne Bergeron was welcomed as secretary.

Hunt expressed confidence that Donaldson will do a good job, calling her “a driving force” in the Rotary Club.

“I think the club is going to go far with Joan,” he said, using a sailing metaphor to describe the direction he thinks the club will take.

“With more members, the better we’ll sail,” said Hunt.

Hunt also said that Bergeron will serve the Rotary Club well as secretary.

“I know she’ll do a great job,” he said.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Amherstburg, visit www.amherstburgrotary.com, “Like” their page on Facebook by searching “Rotary Club of Amherstburg” or follow them on Twitter by searching that name or their Twitter handle @RAmherstburg.