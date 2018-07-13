Rotary Club of Amherstburg earns 2018 Fire Safety Award

By Ron Giofu

A project undertaken by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg, in partnership with the Amherstburg Fire Department and Amherstburg Community Services, has resulted in an award for Rotary.

The Rotary Club has received a 2018 Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council Fire Safety Award. Rotarians Laura George and Carl Gibb were in Toronto recently to pick up the award.

“It was a total surprise,” said George, who was president in 2017 when the project was initiated. “(Amherstburg Fire) Chief (Bruce) Montone came up to us at a council meeting and said he had nominated us.”

The project was to have carbon monoxide (CO) alarms placed in the homes of those in need, such as seniors or low income households.

“Out of 11 recipients, two were Rotary Clubs which says a lot for what Rotary does in their communities,” said George.

George said over 600 carbon monoxide alarms were purchased. The Rotary Club, with funds generated by the Ribfest, contributed $2,500 and obtained a matching grant of $2,500 through Rotary International. The town contributed another $2,500, George added.

“It was nice to get to work with Chief Montone. It was one of his first projects when he came to Amherstburg.”

George and Gibb thanked ACS for their assistance as well, as ACS helped identify homes that the CO alarms went into.

“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have been able to keep the project going,” said George.

The idea was generated thanks to a similar project done by the Rotary Club of Amherstburg, as several years ago, the local club embarked on a smoke detector project.

“If not for all of the volunteers and the hours they put in at Ribfest, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did,” George added, noting “it’s nice to keep the money locally.”

Montone called working with the Rotary Club and ACS “a significant partnership.”

“It was beginning to unfold when I arrived in Amherstburg,” said Montone.

The partnership had a positive impact on those who are most vulnerable and noted he was able to reach out to First Alert so that the donated funds could be used to purchase the CO alarms at cost rather than at retail value.

“That has a significant impact on the number of people you are protecting,” said Montone.

Noting there were 600 CO alarms purchased, the fire chief noted that translates into roughly 3,000 people who are protected.

“That is worthy of being recognized,” said Montone. “It was awesome (the Rotary Club of Amherstburg) was selected.