Rotary Club hears from students that were sponsored for RYLA conference

By Ron Giofu

A pair of General Amherst High School students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) recently and told the local Rotary Club about their experiences.

Hallee Kejick and Madison Sulja, members of the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club at General Amherst, went to the RYLA conference last November at Schoolcraft Community College in Livonia, Michigan. The Grade 11 students were at the Amherstburg Rotary Club’s meeting last week to recount their experiences, something Sulja said they had a lot of.

“It was a really welcoming environment,” Kejick added, of the conference.

The two students said there were a number of team building exercises at the conference and attended lectures and presentations as well about professionalism and overcoming challenges.

“Overall, it was a really good experience,” said Kejick.

Kejick said that they both brought in applications to attend the RYLA conference and were accepted. They believed it helped improve their leadership skills and made them understand they can accomplish big things on their own.

“I wanted to learn something new,” said Sulja.

Sulja added they even learned about how to properly shake someone’s hand and what a person’s handshake says about them.

“It was life-changing,” Kejick said of the RYLA conference.

“I’ll never forget the experience,” Sulja added.

The Interact Club at General Amherst High School has roughly 10-15 students and undertakes projects both within the school and in the community. Some of the projects have included book drives and Coats for Kids collections. The club is open for students in Grades 9-12.