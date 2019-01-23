Rotary Club donates $10,000 to ACS thanks to charity game proceeds

By Ron Giofu

The Rotary Club of Amherstburg teamed with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni last month and now the final results are in.

The Rotary Club donated a cheque in the amount of $10,000 to Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) as part of its meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 last Wednesday night. The bulk of the proceeds came from the Dec. 1 charity hockey game with the Montreal alumni though the Rotary topped up the final amount to $10,000 with funds from their Ribfest account.

“I really enjoyed this event,” said event co-chair Susanne Bergeron. “The club came together in a short period of time.”

Bergeron said while the community enjoyed the sold-out event, they didn’t see the “bumps in the road” along the way. She also thanked Amherstburg Admirals co-owner Wes Ewer and the town’s manager of recreation programming Rick Daly for their help in assisting the club in organizing the game.

“We know the funds are going to be appreciated,” said Bergeron, noting that ACS has programs and services for both children and adults.

ACS executive director Kathy DiBartolomeo said the non-profit agency was very grateful for the donation.

“I cannot thank each and every one of you enough for being so selfless, so generous and so caring,” said DiBartolomeo. “I’m honoured to accept this donation on behalf of Amherstburg Community Services and humbled that the Amherstburg Rotary Club chose to support our small, local charity this way.”

DiBartolomeo said that the money will be utilized to help people in the community who need it most.

“This donation gives us the opportunity to take a serious look into ways we can be more efficient in providing the services people rely on and to consider new ways of helping Amherstburg residents overcome the unique challenges they may face.”

DiBartolomeo added they look forward to “continuing to work with the Rotary Club of Amherstburg to further the missions of both of our organizations.”