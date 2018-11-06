Rotary Club chips in for the fight to eradicate polio once and for all

By Ron Giofu

The Rotary Club of Amherstburg marked World Polio Day last Wednesday night with a presentation and some music.

The service club’s regular meeting featured a presentation from Peggy Little, a Harrow Rotarian and also the assistant district governor. Little travelled with a group of other Rotarians in Pakistan and India earlier this year and plans to return to help conduct more polio immunization clinics in January 2019.

“I’m a student of polio,” said Little. “I’m learning all the time.”

Little noted the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was celebrating its 30th anniversary and that countries impacted by the disease have dramatically decreased in the last three decades, though it was still a problem in countries in Asia and Africa. According to Little, who obtained much of her statistics from The Rotarian magazine, 17.4 million who are currently healthy would have been paralyzed by polio without Rotary’s eradication efforts since 1988. She noted that Rotary and its partners worked to reach 430 million children in 39 countries during polio immunization days in 2017.

Little said if a football stadium were filled with 100,000 people infected with polio, 90,000 of them would not suffer any symptoms. Another 5,000-10,000 people would suffer from mild symptoms while 0.5 per cent would experience muscle weakness, atrophy, loss of muscle tone and muscle twitching.

There is no cure for polio, said Little, but there are “safe and effective” vaccines. Those few nations where polio is still problematic are also difficult to get to, she indicated.

“It’s a long road to get to that one per cent in the world,” she said.

Little said that the group flew into Karachi, Pakistan and stated that country has made it their mission to eradicate polio. She said the Rotarians visited community centres where volunteers work to gain trust of the citizens before they immunize the people in the village. Little noted that families are “very mobile” and the clinics are busy.

The group also went to Lahore, Pakistan and, like in Karachi, visited schools where they also distributed materials to the students.

“They were so happy with everything we gave them,” she said.

Some of the schools were directly adjacent to slums that the children were living in.

“When we saw that, tears came to our eyes,” said Little. “These children try so hard.”

The group also travelled to Chennai, India where they visited maternity wards and made donations there.

Little noted she met Rotarians from around the world and found they share the same goals.

“We are trying to improve the lives of others,” she said.

Following the meeting, the Rotary Club of Amherstburg held a karaoke fundraiser at the Legion to raise money for the fight against polio. Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 also presented the Rotary Club a cheque for $300.

