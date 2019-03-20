Rotary Club brings in guest speaker on human trafficking

By Ron Giofu

Human trafficking is around us and information about the subject was shared at the most recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Amherstburg.

The Rotary Club’s meeting at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 saw guest speaker Amanda Pierce educate both Rotarians and those from the general public that attended on the subject of human trafficking. Pierce is the project co-ordinator with Legal Assistance Windsor’s (LAW) “WEFiGHT” initiative.

“This is an international problem,” Pierce explained. “This is happening in our communities.”

Pierce went over the various types of human trafficking during her often blunt presentation. She described what goes on during forced labour types of trafficking. That includes luring people from other countries with the promise of a decent job and living wage, only to find out they are forced to work under adverse conditions and often threatened in different ways such as deportation and with violence. Many of the victims of this form of human trafficking are men, she noted.

Another form of human trafficking is via sex trafficking, where individuals are lured through false promises then forced into sex work. Many victims are often poorly fed and that they come from other countries as well as Canada. People are often in vulnerable situations and could be found in shelters, group homes, schools and on the internet, but Pierce cautioned it could also happen in any neighbourhood should a victim be seeking a desire to belong.

“This can absolutely happen to anyone in our communities,” she said.

While women are often the victims, Pierce added that men can also be victimized though men don’t often feel safe enough to report it.

“I want to be clear – this knows no gender,” she said.

Forced marriage was also outlined as a form of human trafficking with mainly women and girls being forced into marriage. Victims may be abused physically, sexually and financially and could be treated as slaves in their homes. If they are from out of the country, they may not have control over their immigration documents and identification.

Pierce noted the there were 219 cases of forced marriage in Ontario from 2010-12.

Another form of human trafficking is through theft and petty crimes, where people are forced to move guns, drugs and forced to do acts of fraud and other crimes. Victims are often made to feel as if they have no choice and could have immigration or addiction issues.

“WEFiGHT” is developing plans to meet victims’ needs and provides food and shelter to those victimized. Human trafficking charges can be tough to get a conviction on, she noted, as those arrested in such cases are often convicted of lesser charges.

The key to combat human trafficking is education, Pierce noted, and that she will speak to as many groups as possible to spread the word. Their initiative sees four to six new clients per month with their current caseload being about 80 people.

“That’s the tip of the iceberg,” she said.

“WeFiGHT” does get threats occasionally, she noted, but “we handle them on a case-by-case basis.” Pierce added the biggest need they see right now is housing. She also called for a consistent strategy to help deal with the issue.

“We know it is out there. We know it is happening. We don’t have a consistent way of dealing with it,” said Pierce.

Rotary Club president Joan Donaldson said she learned about human trafficking and wanted to share the message with the Rotary Club and the public.

“I didn’t realize it was such a global issue,” said Donaldson. “It’s not a subject we want to talk about, it’s a subject we should be talking about.”

For more information on “WEFiGHT,” visit www.wefight.ca or call 519-256-7831.