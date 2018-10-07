Rotary Club bringing Montreal Canadiens alumni to town for charity game

By Ron Giofu

A charity hockey game will be coming to the Libro Centre Dec. 1 with some NHL heroes pitted against some local heroes.

The Rotary Club of Amherstburg has announced that Amherstburg will be a stop on the Montreal Canadiens alumni tour with the Habs alumni going head-to-head with local heroes and business owners. Rotary Club of Amherstburg president Joan Donaldson said they are trying to line up local firefighters, police officers and business owners to play against the Montreal alumni.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni to bring this unique event to Amherstburg,” said Donaldson. “It’s going to be an exciting event at the Libro Credit Union Centre Dec. 1, with local players from our police force, fire department, and businesses.”

Donaldson said the Rotary Club was approached about taking on the event and decided to do so.

“The (Montreal Canadiens) alumni does charity events all over the country,” Donaldson explained.

All funds raised will continue to support the work of the Amherstburg Community Services (ACS).

“We looked at the organization and what they do for the community,” said Donaldson.

As for which former Montreal players are coming, that won’t be known until later in the month, but Donaldson assured “these are high calibre players that are coming.”

Donaldson said “this will be a big event for us” with the Rotary Club possibly entertaining more such events, depending on how the Dec. 1 game turns out. She said manager of recreation services Rick Daly has been very supportive, as has Brian Da Silva from the Montreal Canadiens Alumni.

“The Montreal Canadiens Alumni team is composed of some of the Habs’ most loved players over the years,” stated Da Silva.

The game will take place at the Libro Credit Union Centre and tickets will go on sale Oct. 9 for $20 each. There is a family pack (four tickets) available for $70 and $75 VIP tickets also available.

The VIP tickets also include a pre-game reception and “meet and greet” with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team. Donaldson said there will be a limit of two items that can be signed for VIP ticket holders.

Tickets are available at snapd.com and in person at the Libro Credit Union Centre, though Donaldson stated advance tickets may not be available at the Libro Centre until roughly one week before the event. Tickets will be available at the door, unless the game is a sell-out beforehand.

In addition, super fans can purchase a chance to share the ice with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni with spots as referees, linesmen and assistant coach with the Habs.

“This event brings together all that is truly Canadian about hockey and promises to delight fans of all ages,” said Mayor Aldo DiCarlo in a press release. “We are honoured to welcome the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team to our premier facility, and we extend a special thank you to the Rotary Club of Amherstburg for their tireless fundraising efforts within our community.”

Donaldson said the Rotary Club of Amherstburg is very excited to be hosting the event and that she is pleased with how engaged club members are in presenting the game.

“We are ongoing in looking for people who want to contribute to our program or be a sponsor,” she added. “The more we make, the more we can give to (ACS).”

For additional information please contact Joan Donaldson 519-817-5728, or Susanne Bergeron at rotaryclubofamherstburg@gmail.com.

Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. The Rotary Club of Amherstburg can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rotaryclubofamherstburg, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RAmherstburg or the public can visit the club’s website at www.amherstburgrotary.com.

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni team plays 50 to 60 games a year and last year raised over $1 million for different charitable organizations.