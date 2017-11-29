Rose Cottage Quilt Shoppe expands business in Amherstburg, continues to grow

By Jolene Perron

What started out as a small business on Dalhousie Street has now grown into an a complete service quilt shop, complete with machine embroidery, long arm quilting, sewing machines and more.

Owner Cheryl Barber has called Amherstburg her home for 34 years. She was first a registered nurse at Grace Hospital, and later became a teacher and principal locally. Her interest in quilting was sparked when Rose Cottage Quilt Shoppe was first opened on Dalhousie Street 11 years ago, and it wasn’t long before she became what she calls an accomplished quilter and took an active role in the shop. After the shop moved to it’s current location at 580 Middle Side Road and the previous owner looked forward to retirement, Barber was also contemplating her retirement from teaching and took the opportunity to take over the shop with open arms.

“Quilting, sewing and embroidering is making a big comeback and is enjoyed by young and old alike and men are taking an interest as well”, said Barber. “Rose Cottage Quilt Shoppe offers many classes for beginners, yes, even for those who have never touched a sewing machine, to experienced quilters. We carry high quality 100 per cent cotton fabrics, patterns, books, sewing and quilting notions, gift certificates and of course, Brother sewing, quilting and embroidery machines. The Brother Scan N Cut cutting machine is an awesome tool not only for quilters and those who appliqué but also for scrap bookers and the home crafter.”

With the closure of Wesley United Church, the opportunity to expand into the rest of the building on Middle Side Road came up. It allowed the business to offer more stock, better displays and more room for Barber’s husband Paul, who is also a certified Brother technician, to work on site. It also allows Barber to offer larger classrooms.

“Every year the shop has run a program called Block of the Month Club in which the participants are given the necessary fabric and instructions to complete a section or ‘block’ of a quilt, each block featuring a different technique and design,” explained Barber. “It’s a basically a mystery quilt in which participants do not know what the final product will look like.”

Barber explained, this year in honor of Canada’s 150th, she designed the Canada 150 quilt featuring red and white fabrics. The finished design was recently put on display and immediately received the acclaim of club members and others alike. Social media has also been buzzing about it and requests for patterns and kits have started to come in from as far away as Nova Scotia. Barber explained that it wasn’t unusual.

“I have customers from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe,” she explained. “People from Toronto, Kitchener, Wallaceburg and Detroit even come here to take our classes. Rose Cottage Quilt Shoppe was also honored by being featured in a Canadian Quilting Magazine.”

Looking towards the future, Barber explained there is always something happening at her “destination shop.” In the near future, she is currently looking forward to Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when she will be holding her annual Christmas Open House.

For more information, on these events, other upcoming classes, store hours and our news, you can visit www.RoseCottageQuilt.com.