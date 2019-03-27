“Rocking for Belle Vue” draws nearly 100 people to Legion

By Ron Giofu

The music of Rick Rock got people dancing Saturday night but also helped raise money for a local historic site.

“Rocking for Belle Vue” was held at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 157 with a crowd of about 92 people turning out for dinner followed by a show from Rock. It was presented by the Belle Vue Conservancy, with event chair and conservancy vice president Carolyn Davies stating their goal was 100 people. However, she was happy with how the night went, as it raised over $2,600 (before expenses) towards the renovations of the 200-year-old Dalhousie St. home.

Davies said that she believes people are enthused by what they are seeing at Belle Vue, as the roof has been completed.

“They are seeing action around it,” she said. “There’s good things happening with it. They are actually seeing things come together.”

Rock donated his time for the cause, Davies added, and “he’s prepared to do anything he can to support the Belle Vue restoration.”

“There’s been a large number of businesses in town that donated goods for the silent auction,” she stated.

Many businesses want to see Belle Vue restored, Davies said, as they are seeing advantages in what a restored Belle Vue could have to Amherstburg’s business and tourism sectors.

“It’s very exciting,” said Davies.

The Belle Vue Conservancy will be “having a number of fundraisers,” she continued, with the next one being the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) concert at Christ Anglican Church April 24.

“That is extremely exciting – not only will it be a celebration for Belle Vue, but of Christ Church’s 200th anniversary,” said Davies. “The bricks that helped build Christ Church were donated by Robert Reynolds (who built Belle Vue in 1816-19). There is a wonderful connection between the two buildings.”

For more information on the Belle Vue Conservancy or for upcoming events, visit www.bellevueconservancy.com. People can also visit their social media pages at www.facebook.com/bellevueconservancy or www.twitter.com/BelleVuematters.