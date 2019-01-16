Robotics season kicking off for A-Team Robotics and WiredCats

By Ron Giofu

The 2019 FIRST Robotics League has started with a space theme and local teams are back together to figure out how they are going to build their new robots to do the tasks asked of it.

A-Team Robotics, which currently meets five days per week out of the Centreline facility on Alma St., is made up of 21 students primarily from General Amherst High School, though there are Western Secondary and Sandwich Secondary students on the team as well.

“All of the kids are from Amherstburg,” said mentor/coach Allan Parks. “It’s a community-based team.”

There is even a Chinese exchange student part of this year’s team, he noted.

The students have to memorize the new rule book and work together to not only build the robot, but to seek sponsorships and learn to drive the robot. They have six weeks to accomplish their task.

“They’re all excited,” said coach/mentor Sherri Laframboise.

Parks said the students are looking forward to the challenge more than in past years and are “ready for the challenge.”

“We picked up some new kids, which is great,” he added.

A-Team Robotics now has 21 members and word-of-mouth has led to new members. The team is in its third year with the three-year members mentoring the first-year members.

“Their skill-set has grown over the last few years,” said Parks.

The first competition for A-Team Robotics is in Barrie March 15 with another at the University of Windsor March 28-29 as they aim to make it to provincials.

Parks noted they have been at various community events broadening their outreach and the team “had a busy summer.” Laframboise added they hope to gain more sponsorships and support while Parks noted they may have to find a new location soon.

The team has to spend at least $17,000 per season to enter competitions and actually build the robot, Parks noted.

Ethan Richard, one of the team members, said he enjoys working with his teammates and mentors to try and build a robot and learn new things. Josh Joncas added he enjoys working with people of similar interests and coming together over a six-week period to build the robot.

The WiredCats, the robotics team at St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School, has about 60 members this year. They are in their fourth season.

“Every year is a new year for us,” said captain Erica Rossi. “It’s our fourth year so we roll with the punches.”

There are veteran team members and new team members as well on the WiredCats, Rossi explained, and that there are a lot of Grade 9 and 10 members as well. Members are split into business, electronic, programming and mechanical sub-units with each of those sub-units also helping out in other areas as needed.

Teacher/mentor Jon Scott pointed out many are learning new skills as some have never even used a screwdriver before. The WiredCats have two teacher mentors, as well as parents and companies helping out.

The WiredCats are also busy, getting together four to six days per week.

“We are like a family. We see each other for long periods of time,” said Rossi. “We’re really excited for the season.”

The first competition for the WiredCats is March 2 at Durham College.

Villanova offers robotics courses at all grade levels, Scott noted, and that students are gaining hands-on experience in a variety of different skill-sets.

For more information on A-Team Robotics, visit their website www.a-teamrobotics.com. They can be found on social media as well, with their Twitter account being @a_robotics, their Facebook page being 6544@a-teamrobotics.com and their Instagram account, which is a_team_robotics.

For more information on the WiredCats, visit www.wiredcats5885.ca, call 519-734-6444 ext. 8111 or e-mail VillanovaWiredCats@gmail.com.